Haleigh was once told in a blessing that she would spend her life working with people with physical disabilities. Using yoga to work through her own physical injuries, she realized she was meant to teach and share yoga as a practice and as a lifestyle. After going through yoga teacher training, her teaching style evolved into something of a funky Ashtanga Vinyasa. Aside from yoga, she hails from Baltimore, but currently lives in Salt Lake City with her husband, awesome baby boy and two disobedient dogs. She hopes one day to befriend an elephant, perhaps move to Costa Rica for a bit, and most definitely share yoga with the world.