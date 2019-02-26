443 Articles by Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

Integrative Health

The Advice This Doctor Gives To All Her Patients With MS

Selma Blair opened up about her MS diagnosis, so we asked an MS expert about her best tips.

#autoimmune
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
February 26 2019
Integrative Health

A DIY Mouthwash Recipe, Featuring Sea Salt & Tea Tree Oil, That Gets Rid Of Canker Sores Fast.

A DIY mouthwash recipe, featuring sea salt and tea tree oil, that gets rid of canker sores fast.

#stress #essential oils
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
February 25 2019
Integrative Health

I Got A Hemp Oil Massage & I'll Definitely Be Back

Heads up: The effects didn't kick in until later.

#supplements #CBD #massage
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
February 24 2019
Mental Health

How To Tell The Difference Between SAD & Depression

How to tell the difference between SAD and depression, including weight gain, a heavy feeling in the arms and legs, and oversleeping.

#sleep #depression
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
February 22 2019
Integrative Health

Scientists Just Found A Strong Link Between Lupus & Gut Bacteria

A new study, published in Annals of Rheumatic Diseases, shows that lupus is strongly linked to imbalances in the gut microbiome.

#news #gut health #microbiome
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
February 20 2019
Healthy Weight

These Genes Determine How Your Body Regulates & Distributes Fat

New study shows that certain genetic variants influence body fat distribution and weight management.

#news #metabolism
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
February 19 2019
Women's Health

I've Been Tracking My Cycle Meticulously For 2 Years & I've Learned A Lot About My Hormones

What you can learn from tracking your cycle, including when your fertile days are and when PMS symptoms might occur.

#supplements #hormones #technology
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
February 16 2019
Parenting

New Study Shows Most Kids With Mental Health Issues Aren't Getting Treatment

New study published in JAMA Pediatrics shows that children with mental health issues aren't getting treatment.

#news #anxiety #depression
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
February 13 2019
Integrative Health

Mandy Moore Opens Up About Her Favorite Detox Rituals & The One Natural Beauty Product She Can't Live Without

Mandy Moore shares her favorite detox rituals, including infrared sauna and chlorophyll water.

#supplements #cleanse #coconut oil
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
February 11 2019
Integrative Health

The Weird Hack That Will Eliminate Back, Jaw, And Neck Pain

How to change your posture and daily habits to reduce pain.

#empowerment #Acupuncture
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
February 9 2019
Healthy Weight

The Best Diet For Your Blood Sugar, According To Mayo Clinic Research

New study shows that an individualized diet is most effective for managing blood sugar.

#news #Blood Sugar #hormones #sugar
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
February 8 2019
Integrative Health

Is The Secret To Balancing Blood Sugar In Your Gut?

New study shows that diabetes medications can alter the gut microbiome.

#news #Blood Sugar
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
February 7 2019
Healthy Weight

If You Do One Thing To Boost Your Metabolism, This Should Be It

A new study, published in the journal Scientific Reports, shows that intermittent fasting can boost metabolism.

#news #metabolism
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
February 2 2019
Functional Food

This Is The Worst Kind Of Fried Food For Your Health

A new study shows that fried chicken and fish are the worst kinds of fried food for your health.

#news #Heart #Blood Sugar #inflammation
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
January 28 2019
Women's Health

What Every Woman Needs To Know About Perimenopause

What every woman needs to know about perimenopause, including the dietary and lifestyle suggestions that can help reduce symptoms.

#hormones #fertility #Perimenopause
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
January 28 2019
Integrative Health

Is Seeing A Holistic Doctor Really Worth The Money? Real People Weigh In

Real people weigh in on whether seeing a holistic doctor is worth the money.

#empowerment
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
January 27 2019
Integrative Health

5 Grandparents On Why They Love CBD

Why older adults are using hemp oil and CBD, including pain relief, anxiety, and insomnia.

#CBD #inflammation
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
January 26 2019
Integrative Health

The Gum Disease–Alzheimer's Connection You Need To Know About

New study, published in Science Advances, solidifies the connection between gum disease and Alzheimer's disease.

#news #dental health #Alzheimer's
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
January 24 2019
Integrative Health

Tired Of The Cold? These 11 Products Make Winter So Much More Manageable

The best products for winter, including GE sleep lightbulbs, hyaluronic acid, and Weleda lip balm.

#inflammation #hormones #skin
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
January 22 2019
Integrative Health

Can't Stop Picking At A Pimple? Here's The Perfect Solution

Why you should stop picking at your blemishes and why acne healing patches can help get your skin back on track.

#acne #inflammation #skin
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
January 22 2019