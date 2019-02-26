443 Articles by Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
The Advice This Doctor Gives To All Her Patients With MS
Selma Blair opened up about her MS diagnosis, so we asked an MS expert about her best tips.
A DIY Mouthwash Recipe, Featuring Sea Salt & Tea Tree Oil, That Gets Rid Of Canker Sores Fast.
A DIY mouthwash recipe, featuring sea salt and tea tree oil, that gets rid of canker sores fast.
I Got A Hemp Oil Massage & I'll Definitely Be Back
Heads up: The effects didn't kick in until later.
How To Tell The Difference Between SAD & Depression
How to tell the difference between SAD and depression, including weight gain, a heavy feeling in the arms and legs, and oversleeping.
Scientists Just Found A Strong Link Between Lupus & Gut Bacteria
A new study, published in Annals of Rheumatic Diseases, shows that lupus is strongly linked to imbalances in the gut microbiome.
These Genes Determine How Your Body Regulates & Distributes Fat
New study shows that certain genetic variants influence body fat distribution and weight management.
I've Been Tracking My Cycle Meticulously For 2 Years & I've Learned A Lot About My Hormones
What you can learn from tracking your cycle, including when your fertile days are and when PMS symptoms might occur.
New Study Shows Most Kids With Mental Health Issues Aren't Getting Treatment
New study published in JAMA Pediatrics shows that children with mental health issues aren't getting treatment.
Mandy Moore Opens Up About Her Favorite Detox Rituals & The One Natural Beauty Product She Can't Live Without
Mandy Moore shares her favorite detox rituals, including infrared sauna and chlorophyll water.
The Weird Hack That Will Eliminate Back, Jaw, And Neck Pain
How to change your posture and daily habits to reduce pain.
The Best Diet For Your Blood Sugar, According To Mayo Clinic Research
New study shows that an individualized diet is most effective for managing blood sugar.
Is The Secret To Balancing Blood Sugar In Your Gut?
New study shows that diabetes medications can alter the gut microbiome.
If You Do One Thing To Boost Your Metabolism, This Should Be It
A new study, published in the journal Scientific Reports, shows that intermittent fasting can boost metabolism.
This Is The Worst Kind Of Fried Food For Your Health
A new study shows that fried chicken and fish are the worst kinds of fried food for your health.
What Every Woman Needs To Know About Perimenopause
What every woman needs to know about perimenopause, including the dietary and lifestyle suggestions that can help reduce symptoms.
Is Seeing A Holistic Doctor Really Worth The Money? Real People Weigh In
Real people weigh in on whether seeing a holistic doctor is worth the money.
5 Grandparents On Why They Love CBD
Why older adults are using hemp oil and CBD, including pain relief, anxiety, and insomnia.
The Gum Disease–Alzheimer's Connection You Need To Know About
New study, published in Science Advances, solidifies the connection between gum disease and Alzheimer's disease.
Tired Of The Cold? These 11 Products Make Winter So Much More Manageable
The best products for winter, including GE sleep lightbulbs, hyaluronic acid, and Weleda lip balm.
Can't Stop Picking At A Pimple? Here's The Perfect Solution
Why you should stop picking at your blemishes and why acne healing patches can help get your skin back on track.