One In 300 People Have This Alteration In Their Sleep Cycle. Are You One Of Them?
New study published in SLEEP shows that one in 300 have an advanced sleep phase, which is characterized by alterations in melatonin production.
Scientists Just Sequenced The Avocado Genome — Will They Get Cheaper?
Researchers just sequenced the avocado genome, according to a new study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Is This Type Of Bread Actually Good For Your Blood Sugar?
New study explains rye bread's specific health benefits, including its positive effect on heart health and insulin response.
Does The Placenta Have Its Own Microbiome? New Study Finds An Answer
A new study, published in Nature, concludes that the placenta does not have a microbiome, but not all researchers are in agreement.
Eat *This* Part Of An Apple For Better Gut Health
A new study, published in Frontiers in Microbiology, analyzed the bacterial composition of store-bought and homegrown organic apples.
Here's What I Carry With Me On 15-Hour Flights
The wellness staples to bring with you on a 15-hour flight, including electrolytes, a reusable water bottle, a ginger tincture, and greens.
Is This Surprising Remedy Stronger Than A Sedative?
A new study, published in the British Medical Journal, shows that music played before surgery leads to anxiety reduction that's similar to a sedative.
What Every Person With A Thyroid Condition Needs To Know About Sleep
Diagnosed with a thyroid condition? Here's what you need to know about sleep, including how your thyroid health affects your sleep quality.
If You Want To Prevent Hormone Imbalance, Start Upping Your Intake Of These Nutrients—STAT
If you want to prevent hormone imbalance, start upping your intake of these nutrients—including omega-3s, B vitamins, and probiotics—right away.
These 5 Minerals May Be Why You Feel Great After Swimming In The Ocean
How the minerals in seawater—like magnesium, chloride, and sodium—benefit our health, including their relaxing, mood-boosting, and...
Sick Of Water? These Are The Most Hydrating Foods On The Planet
Why it's important to eat hydrating foods—plus, the foods with the highest water content, including strawberries, cucumbers, and leafy greens.
Chill Out With These 3 Anti-Inflammatory Detox Baths For Summer
Three detox bath recipes for summer featuring cooling ingredients like Bentonite clay, Manuka honey, and CBD.
This Is Exactly How Much Sugar A Day Increases Your Risk For Cancer
New study published in BMJ shows that just 100 ml of sugar consumption in the form of sugary drinks can increase your risk for cancer and breast...
Here's Exactly How Much *More* Water You Should Be Drinking In The Summer
How much more water to drink in the summer to avoid dehydration and replenish electrolytes—according to the world's top functional medicine doctors.
I'm A CBD Expert & I Get Asked These 3 Questions All. The. Time.
The more ubiquitous CBD becomes, the more questions are raised—and facts can be hard to come by.
New Tool Uses Sonar Technology To Test Water Quality For Very Little $$$
A new study from researchers at the University of Missouri shows how sonar technology can help test water quality quickly and inexpensively.
Have Trouble Ignoring Cravings? Science Says This Could Be Why
A new study published in Psychological Sciences explains why it's so hard to ignore temptation when we're distracted, stressed, and trying to do it...
Fasting Can Decrease Fat In This Very Unexpected Place
New study published in Metabolism shows how alternate-day fasting can decrease pancreatic fat and possibly prevent diabetes.
5 Natural Ingredients You Can Use As DEET-Free Mosquito Repellent
Herbs, plants, and essential oils that repel mosquitoes naturally, including catnip, lavender, and lemon eucalyptus oil.
6 Lifestyle Tips To Help Change The Way Your Body Holds On To Fat
Lifestyle changes to encourage healthier fat distribution, including avoiding alcohol, managing stress, and consuming plenty of cruciferous veggies.