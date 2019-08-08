443 Articles by Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

One In 300 People Have This Alteration In Their Sleep Cycle. Are You One Of Them?

New study published in SLEEP shows that one in 300 have an advanced sleep phase, which is characterized by alterations in melatonin production.

#sleep #news
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
August 8 2019
Functional Food

Scientists Just Sequenced The Avocado Genome — Will They Get Cheaper?

Researchers just sequenced the avocado genome, according to a new study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

#news #fats
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
August 7 2019
Integrative Health

Is This Type Of Bread Actually Good For Your Blood Sugar?

New study explains rye bread's specific health benefits, including its positive effect on heart health and insulin response.

#news #gut health #microbiome
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
August 6 2019
Integrative Health

Does The Placenta Have Its Own Microbiome? New Study Finds An Answer

A new study, published in Nature, concludes that the placenta does not have a microbiome, but not all researchers are in agreement.

#news #microbiome #probiotics
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
August 3 2019
Integrative Health

Eat *This* Part Of An Apple For Better Gut Health

A new study, published in Frontiers in Microbiology, analyzed the bacterial composition of store-bought and homegrown organic apples.

#news #functional nutrition
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
August 1 2019
Integrative Health

Here's What I Carry With Me On 15-Hour Flights

The wellness staples to bring with you on a 15-hour flight, including electrolytes, a reusable water bottle, a ginger tincture, and greens.

#supplements #Healthy Travel
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
July 27 2019
Integrative Health

Is This Surprising Remedy Stronger Than A Sedative?

A new study, published in the British Medical Journal, shows that music played before surgery leads to anxiety reduction that's similar to a sedative.

#news #anxiety
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
July 25 2019
Integrative Health

What Every Person With A Thyroid Condition Needs To Know About Sleep

Diagnosed with a thyroid condition? Here's what you need to know about sleep, including how your thyroid health affects your sleep quality.

#sleep #thyroid #hormones
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
July 21 2019
Women's Health

If You Want To Prevent Hormone Imbalance, Start Upping Your Intake Of These Nutrients—STAT

If you want to prevent hormone imbalance, start upping your intake of these nutrients—including omega-3s, B vitamins, and probiotics—right away.

#supplements #hormones
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
July 19 2019
Integrative Health

These 5 Minerals May Be Why You Feel Great After Swimming In The Ocean

How the minerals in seawater—like magnesium, chloride, and sodium—benefit our health, including their relaxing, mood-boosting, and...

#supplements #stress #anxiety
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
July 18 2019
Integrative Health

Sick Of Water? These Are The Most Hydrating Foods On The Planet

Why it's important to eat hydrating foods—plus, the foods with the highest water content, including strawberries, cucumbers, and leafy greens.

#coffee #vegan
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
July 14 2019
Beauty

Chill Out With These 3 Anti-Inflammatory Detox Baths For Summer

Three detox bath recipes for summer featuring cooling ingredients like Bentonite clay, Manuka honey, and CBD.

#supplements #acne #cleanse #superfoods
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
July 13 2019
Integrative Health

This Is Exactly How Much Sugar A Day Increases Your Risk For Cancer

New study published in BMJ shows that just 100 ml of sugar consumption in the form of sugary drinks can increase your risk for cancer and breast...

#news #cancer
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
July 12 2019
Integrative Health

Here's Exactly How Much *More* Water You Should Be Drinking In The Summer

How much more water to drink in the summer to avoid dehydration and replenish electrolytes—according to the world's top functional medicine doctors.

#supplements
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
July 11 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Manitoba Harvest Hemp Foods

I'm A CBD Expert & I Get Asked These 3 Questions All. The. Time.

The more ubiquitous CBD becomes, the more questions are raised—and facts can be hard to come by.

#partner #CBD
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
July 11 2019
Integrative Health

New Tool Uses Sonar Technology To Test Water Quality For Very Little $$$

A new study from researchers at the University of Missouri shows how sonar technology can help test water quality quickly and inexpensively.

#news #toxins at home
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
July 9 2019
Mental Health

Have Trouble Ignoring Cravings? Science Says This Could Be Why

A new study published in Psychological Sciences explains why it's so hard to ignore temptation when we're distracted, stressed, and trying to do it...

#news #empowerment
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
July 8 2019
Healthy Weight

Fasting Can Decrease Fat In This Very Unexpected Place

New study published in Metabolism shows how alternate-day fasting can decrease pancreatic fat and possibly prevent diabetes.

#news #intermittent fasting
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
July 4 2019
Integrative Health

5 Natural Ingredients You Can Use As DEET-Free Mosquito Repellent

Herbs, plants, and essential oils that repel mosquitoes naturally, including catnip, lavender, and lemon eucalyptus oil.

#Herbs #essential oils
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
July 3 2019
Healthy Weight

6 Lifestyle Tips To Help Change The Way Your Body Holds On To Fat

Lifestyle changes to encourage healthier fat distribution, including avoiding alcohol, managing stress, and consuming plenty of cruciferous veggies.

#stress #metabolism
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
July 2 2019