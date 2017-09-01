443 Articles by Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
7 Things You Need To Know Today (September 1, 2017)
All the wellness news you need to know today, including older dads, ambivalence before a breakup, and how long it will take Houston hospitals to...
Why Now, More Than Ever, Is The Time To Start Meditating
A self-care call to action.
5 Health Technologies That We're Really Excited About
These apps and gadgets are changing the way we do wellness.
7 Things You Need To Know Today (August 16, 2017)
All the wellness news you need to know including a massive rise in knee arthritis, maternity deserts, and how dreams affect our lives.
I Got My Microbiome Sequenced: Here's What I Learned
I was sure I had massive amounts of Candida...
7 Things You Need To Know Today (August 7, 2017)
All the wellness news you need to know, including Maine's fight against tobacco, next-level latte art, and how porn affects your sex life.
Can Gut Bacteria Prevent The Flu? Science Says Yes
Preventing the flu starts in your gut.
6 Things You Need To Know Today (August 2, 2017)
All the wellness news you need to know, including plummeting soda sales, a new way to make protein, and a surprising reason for your nightmares.
Why Your Sugar Habit Is Making You Anxious & Depressed
Does sugar affect men and women differently?
The Summer Fruit You Didn't Know Could Balance Blood Sugar & Fight Inflammation
Is this the most underrated fruit?
Should You Stop Your Antibiotics When You Feel Better?
This is turning into a major scientific debate.
I'm A Health Editor: These Are The 10 Foods I Make Sure To Eat Daily
Here's what someone who's done ALL the research actually eats.
Sperm Counts Are Plummeting: Here's What Every Man Should Know
Male fertility is something we should all start thinking about.
Is Getting A Dog The Best Thing You Can Do For Your Health?
You can thank your pup for your good health.
Science Explains Why It's So Hard To Eat Carbs In Moderation
Do we have to take an all-or-nothing approach when it comes to carbs?
6 Things You Need To Know Today (July 21, 2017)
All the wellness news you need to know, including the real reason dogs are so friendly, guilty pleasures, and scary news statistics on plastic.
6 Things You Need To Know Today (July 19, 2017)
All the wellness news you need to know, including forest baths, the size of your wineglass, and a reason to tone down your fitness regime.
How Your Diet Can Sabotage Your Gut & Liver Health
The gut-liver connection you need to know about.
A Giant Iceberg Just Broke Free In Antarctica: Here's What You Need To Know
Is global warming to blame?
9 Things Our Health Editor Always Has In Her Medicine Cabinet
You'll want to have these in the house at all times.