Integrative Health

3 Tests To See If You Have Inflammation, No Doctor Necessary

Do you have chronic underlying inflammation?

#inflammation
September 24 2018
Integrative Health

6 Things You Need To Know Today (September 20, 2018)

Top wellness news today, including male menopause, insects eating plastic, and what your walking style says about you.

#news #hormones #news roundup #ketogenic
September 20 2018
Integrative Health

8 Things You Need To Know Today (September 11, 2018)

Wellness news you need to know today, including a new app for better patient care, eye movement therapy, and London Fashion Week going fur-free.

#news #news roundup #technology
September 11 2018
Integrative Health

Want To Live Longer? Pick Up A Racket

It's time to work on your backhand.

#news #longevity
September 7 2018
Nature

6 Things You Need To Know Today (September 7, 2018)

Wellness news you need to know today, including dolphins with endocrine disrupters, major hospitals starting a drug company, and tennis for longevity.

#news #news roundup #toxins at home
September 7 2018
Nature

7 Things You Need To Know Today (September 4, 2018)

Top wellness news today, including goats liking happy humans, the controversy surrounding hospital bills, and an injection that could clear acne.

#news #acne #skin care #news roundup #toxins at home
September 4 2018
Integrative Health

This Is What A Personalized Metabolism Diet Looks Like

"Honestly, I wasn't sure what he would change about my current diet. Turns out, he wanted to change a LOT."

#stress #fats #metabolism
September 3 2018
Women's Health
Nature

5 Things You Need To Know Today (August 29, 2018)

Top wellness news today, including a new type of brain cell, marijuana in breast milk, and the robot protecting coral reefs from invasive fish.

#news #news roundup #technology
August 29 2018
Integrative Health
Integrative Health

5 Things You Need To Know Today (August 24, 2018)

Wellness news you need to know today, including rice genes and nitrogen pollution, honest placebo, and teens replacing texting with social media.

#news #intermittent fasting #news roundup #technology
August 24 2018
Integrative Health

5 Things You Need To Know Today (August 22, 2018)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including gut bacteria changing blood types, open workspaces and office stress, and wildfires on the...

#news #news roundup
August 22 2018
Nature

5 Things You Need To Know Today (August 20, 2018)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including the sustainability of our nutrition requirements, NYU going tuition-free, and a generic...

#allergies #news #news roundup
August 20 2018
Integrative Health

This Could Be The Future Of Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment

Do you know someone who suffers from Crohn's disease or ulcerative colitis?

#news #gut health #CBD #autoimmune #inflammation
August 16 2018
Women's Health
Functional Food

5 Things You Need To Know Today (August 15, 2018)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including a healthy amount of salt, the secret to success in college, and a new app that was just...

#Heart #empowerment #news #news roundup #technology
August 15 2018
Mental Health

The Surprising Way CBD Affects Your Brain Health

Is this compound what our brains have been waiting for?

#anxiety #supplements #brain
August 11 2018
Beauty
Integrative Health

5 Things You Need To Know Today (August 9, 2018)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including genetic testing for men, Zika, and poppy seed bagels and drug tests.

#news roundup #cancer #technology
August 9 2018
Integrative Health

5 Things You Need To Know Today (August 7, 2018)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including a huge almond milk recall, peppers saving grasslands, and the pH of your brain.

#sleep #supplements #inflammation #news roundup #essential oils
August 7 2018