Grace (Wang) Flowers is a dedicated yoga instructor, lifelong student and founder of Yoga for Change, OM Flow® and The OM Project. Grace believes in the power of healing through movement and teaches a dynamic blend of yoga and pranayama designed to explore the body’s full range of motion while cultivating precision, alignment, balance, flexibility and grace. Grace has over a decade of experience in various yoga lineages having studied with some of the most revered modern day yoga teachers. Known for her warm and approachable style of teaching that encourages artistry and mastery through movement, she teaches her signature class, OM Flow®, which combines elements from classical yoga, merged with her love of detailed alignment and creative flow, into the ultimate mind, body and spirit connection. Her classes are creative and challenging while remaining accessible for students of all levels. Connect with Grace on Instagram @graceflowersyoga, Facebook, and Twitter.