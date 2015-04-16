6 Articles by Gia Ravazzotti

Love

How To Keep A Relationship Healthy When You're Both Busy As Hell

Don't let a busy schedule get in the way of your connection.

#stress #marriage #dating
April 16 2015
Sex
Parenting

7 Ways To Be A Better Stepparent

Because the "stepmonster" narrative is everywhere

#relationships #self-awareness #motherhood #parenting #self-acceptance
February 23 2015
Love

Are You Going About Happiness All Wrong?

Happiness is an addiction in our society. We seek that high over and over, seldom finding the fix, but persistently trying to experience that feeling....

#happiness #joy #meditation #addiction #compassion
August 4 2014

How Meditation Can Change Your Sex Life

As a sex therapist, I see a lot of women who walk through my doors and explain that they simply don’t understand what all the fuss is about sex....

#love #relationships #breathing #meditation #present
July 28 2014