George Peterson is a meditation teacher. He trained in "Primordial Sound Meditation" at the Chopra Center For Well-being. He is also the co-founder of Nourish Mindful Events, a company that hosts retreats and pop-ups, providing a space for people to feed their minds, bodies, and souls. Peterson is the host of Global Shift Podcast and is currently working on his first book that will offer steps for creating an enjoyable meditation practice and overcoming addiction.