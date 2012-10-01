4 Articles by Gabrielle DeFusco

Routines

8 Yoga Tips to Feel Better Now

Sluggish? Sleepy? Stressed? Try some of these tips.

#yoga poses #breathing #yogis #mind body connection #wellness
October 1 2012
Routines

10 Yoga Practice Tips for Beginners

You bought a yoga mat and are ready to take your first yoga class! Or maybe you have already taken one or two classes and have some thoughts about it...

#breathing #yogis #yoga
July 5 2012
Routines

The Yoga of Driving: 7 Tips for a Stress-Free Ride

Consider these suggestions to a make your next drive a more comfortable, relaxed and stress-free one.

#mindfulness #yogis #mind body connection #wellness #yoga
May 8 2012
Meditation

Quick Meditation Exercise for Stress-Relief

Meditation is one of the many positive ways to bring relieve ourselves from stress.

#meditation #mindfulness #mind body connection #wellness #mindfulness meditation
April 26 2012