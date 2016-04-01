3 Articles by Frederique van der Wal

Frederique van der Wal

The Trick To Being Happier At Work Is Easier Than You Think

We spend so much of our lives at work, it's vital to create an environment that's pleasant both aesthetically and emotionally.

November 9 2015

How To Use Aromatherapy To Bliss Out Your Home

My mother didn’t know that certain scents are scientifically proven to improve mood. She just loved them. Growing up, our house was always strewn with...

July 9 2015