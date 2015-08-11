4 Articles by Frances Largeman-Roth, R.D.

Frances Largeman-Roth, R.D.

Functional Food

An RD Explains How Chocolate Can Be Healthy & The Best Ways To Use It

Move over, dark chocolate; it's raw chocolate's time to shine.

#Heart #dessert
Frances Largeman-Roth, R.D.
February 12
PAID CONTENT FOR siggi's dairy

Frozen Coconut Yogurt Goddess Pops (Recipe)

When we start getting into two-showers-a-day kind of weather, I like to reach into the freezer and grab a cold one to cool off with. I’m not talking...

#yogurt #healthy recipes #kale #vegan recipes
Frances Largeman-Roth
August 11 2015

Watermelon-Cucumber Hangover Cure

I haven’t been on a bender since well before I had kids. But sometimes I’ll get “overserved” at an event, or a new cocktail might leave me a bit more...

#alcohol #healing #juicing #sugar #headaches
Frances Largeman-Roth, R.D.
May 11 2014
Recipes