8 Articles by Erin Rachel Doppelt, M.A.
Sex, Psychics & Kundalini Kriyas: 8 Ways To Stay Inspired This Winter
Because inspiration can really dip when it's cold and gray out.
November 23 2019
The Benefits Of Tracking Your Menstrual Cycle — As A Couple
Here's what real intimacy looks like.
March 7 2019
4 Chakra Rituals To Help You Speak Up
Cursing to unlock your chakras? You bet.
January 27 2019
How To Tap Into Your Divine Feminine Power Through Your Chakras
Manifest more compassion, empathy, and warmth.
January 19 2019
11 Ways To Create Spaces That Facilitate Moments Of Meaning
For a more spiritual space, draw from the five elements.
October 5 2018
This Communication Tactic Could Be The Key To Saving Your Marriage. Here's What You Need To Know
A little mindfulness goes a long way.
June 9 2018
When Should Therapy Become Your Self-Care Practice?
Whether you're a morning or a nighttime meditator, there's a recipe for you.
March 24 2018
How To Use Meditation To Stop Your Negative Thoughts In Their Tracks
These meditations work wonders.
March 3 2018