Contributing writer

Erin Gardner is a baking and cake design instructor, the creator of ErinBakes.com, and author of Erin Bakes Cake. Erin worked as a pastry chef in numerous New England kitchens, including Boston’s legendary Locke Ober, before opening Wild Orchid Baking Co. She quickly became the go-to cake designer for premiere events, competing on and winning Food Network’s Sweet Genius. Erin was named one of the best wedding cake makers in the country by both Martha Stewart Weddings and Brides. Her work has been featured in media outlets including: Oprah.com, Brides, Martha Stewart Weddings, Town & Country, HuffPost, HGTV’s DIY Network, and more. When she’s not talking about cake, you can find her exploring the New Hampshire seacoast and lakes regions with her husband and two children.