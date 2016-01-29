736 Articles by Emma Loewe

Spirituality

Reiki: What It Is + Why You Should Consider Adding It To Your Routine

On the surface, Reiki seems like the most holistic of holistic healing techniques. It's founded on the idea that there is an unseen energy, or chi,...

#holistic healing #mind body connection #mindfulness #reiki
January 29 2016

This New Eatery Could Be The Most Environmental Restaurant In The World

Anthony Myint and Karen Leibowitz — the couple behind popular Bay Area eateries Mission Chinese Food and Lt. Waffle — have made giving back their...

#food #restaurants #sustainability
January 26 2016
Social Good

Campbell's Soup Will Be The First Major U.S. Food Company To Label GMOs

We'll drink (slurp?) some tomato soup to that.

#GMO #food #news
January 10 2016
Motivation
Nature

7 Movies To Add To Your Netflix Queue This Year

Get ready for some fascinating portrayals of our natural environment.

#awareness #environmentalism #sustainability
January 3 2016
Climate Change

9 Actually Good Things Humans Did For The Planet In 2015

The environmental movement reached some seriously impressive milestones in 2015

#environmentalism
December 30 2015
Food Trends
Social Good

Taco Bell Will Start Serving Cage-Free Eggs At All Of Its Locations

The corporation plans to exclusively serve cage-free eggs at all of its 6,000 U.S. locations by the end of 2016.

#food #news #sustainability
November 17 2015

I Tried To Live Off The "Food Of The Future" For A Day. Here's What Happened

When I think of a balanced meal, I see a plate with meat (or tempeh, for all you vegans out there), a hearty helping of veggies and some starchy...

#cleanse #food #protein #superfoods
November 16 2015

Watch How American Family Dinners Have Evolved Since 1915

Go set the table — it's dinnertime.

#food #funny #news
November 12 2015
Social Good

This High Schooler's Cover Of Adele's "Hello" Will Bring You To Tears

By now, you've probably listened to Adele's latest hit, Hello. And then listened to it again. And again.

#inspiration #music #news
November 7 2015
Personal Growth

The 10 Best Cities For People Who Hate Traffic

Earlier this month, the government of Oslo, Norway, announced that it will completely ban automobiles from the city's center by 2019 — citing...

#green living #sustainability #travel
November 5 2015

The Low Maintenance Houseplants That Fight Hidden Air Pollution

Indoor air pollution is one of the five greatest public health risks, according to the EPA, and our appliances, cleaning products, and heating and...

#green living
November 1 2015

11 Photos Of The Most Insane Airbnb Destinations Around The World

With more than 1.5 million home listings worldwide, Airbnb gives users the chance to rent out people's homes all over the world. We culled some of the...

#travel
October 25 2015

All 7 Members Of This Family Share A Bed Thanks To The Ultimate IKEA Hack

These days, it's pretty standard for young kids to spend the night bunking with mom and dad — sometimes to their parents' chagrin.

#news
October 20 2015
Food Trends

We Tasted The Next Superfood (It's Not What You Think)

Move over, turmeric. There's a new superfood: moringa.

#Herbs #superfoods
October 20 2015

Activated Charcoal Water Is Now A Thing. And We Tried It

Since my time at mindbodygreen began, I've munched on cricket flower protein bars, sampled a brew of apple cider vinegar and maple syrup, and drunk my...

#clean food #juice
October 8 2015

Check Out These Redesigned Book Covers Of Our Favorite Classics

Whether you were getting into mischief outside Boo Radley's house, dancing at one of Mr. Gatsby's elegant affairs, or traveling down the Mississippi...

#books
October 5 2015

7 Fun Ways To Save Money On Clothes (That You've Never Tried)

We all know the benefits of recycling, but upcycling takes the concept one step further by turning used materials into higher-value objects.

#environmentalism #fashion
September 30 2015