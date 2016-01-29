736 Articles by Emma Loewe
Reiki: What It Is + Why You Should Consider Adding It To Your Routine
On the surface, Reiki seems like the most holistic of holistic healing techniques. It's founded on the idea that there is an unseen energy, or chi,...
This New Eatery Could Be The Most Environmental Restaurant In The World
Anthony Myint and Karen Leibowitz — the couple behind popular Bay Area eateries Mission Chinese Food and Lt. Waffle — have made giving back their...
Campbell's Soup Will Be The First Major U.S. Food Company To Label GMOs
We'll drink (slurp?) some tomato soup to that.
Prepare To Be Surprised By Ronda Rousey's Swimsuit On The Sports Illustrated Cover
2015 was a big year for Ronda Rousey.
7 Movies To Add To Your Netflix Queue This Year
Get ready for some fascinating portrayals of our natural environment.
9 Actually Good Things Humans Did For The Planet In 2015
The environmental movement reached some seriously impressive milestones in 2015
Michael Pollan's New Movie Will Show You What You Should REALLY Be Eating
"What should we eat?"
Taco Bell Will Start Serving Cage-Free Eggs At All Of Its Locations
The corporation plans to exclusively serve cage-free eggs at all of its 6,000 U.S. locations by the end of 2016.
I Tried To Live Off The "Food Of The Future" For A Day. Here's What Happened
When I think of a balanced meal, I see a plate with meat (or tempeh, for all you vegans out there), a hearty helping of veggies and some starchy...
Watch How American Family Dinners Have Evolved Since 1915
Go set the table — it's dinnertime.
The Important Reason That This Woman's Facebook Selfie Is Going Viral
Talk about a fashion statement.
This High Schooler's Cover Of Adele's "Hello" Will Bring You To Tears
By now, you've probably listened to Adele's latest hit, Hello. And then listened to it again. And again.
The 10 Best Cities For People Who Hate Traffic
Earlier this month, the government of Oslo, Norway, announced that it will completely ban automobiles from the city's center by 2019 — citing...
The Low Maintenance Houseplants That Fight Hidden Air Pollution
Indoor air pollution is one of the five greatest public health risks, according to the EPA, and our appliances, cleaning products, and heating and...
11 Photos Of The Most Insane Airbnb Destinations Around The World
With more than 1.5 million home listings worldwide, Airbnb gives users the chance to rent out people's homes all over the world. We culled some of the...
All 7 Members Of This Family Share A Bed Thanks To The Ultimate IKEA Hack
These days, it's pretty standard for young kids to spend the night bunking with mom and dad — sometimes to their parents' chagrin.
We Tasted The Next Superfood (It's Not What You Think)
Move over, turmeric. There's a new superfood: moringa.
Activated Charcoal Water Is Now A Thing. And We Tried It
Since my time at mindbodygreen began, I've munched on cricket flower protein bars, sampled a brew of apple cider vinegar and maple syrup, and drunk my...
Check Out These Redesigned Book Covers Of Our Favorite Classics
Whether you were getting into mischief outside Boo Radley's house, dancing at one of Mr. Gatsby's elegant affairs, or traveling down the Mississippi...
7 Fun Ways To Save Money On Clothes (That You've Never Tried)
We all know the benefits of recycling, but upcycling takes the concept one step further by turning used materials into higher-value objects.