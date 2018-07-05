1175 Articles by Emma Loewe

Emma Loewe

Nature

American Treasures: 7 Lesser-Known National Parks To Celebrate Today

Through turbulent times, these are parks we can all be proud of.

#politics #environmentalism #hiking
Emma Loewe
July 4 2018
Climate Change
Change-Makers
Travel
Climate Change
Nature
Believe It Or Not, Everything In This Home Is Made Of Trash

"We believe that everything can be made out of trash."

#news #environmentalism #technology
Emma Loewe
June 27 2018
Mental Health
Wellness Trends

6 Things You Need To Know Today (June 26, 2018)

Including why virtual reality could be the next frontier of health care.

#news #news roundup #technology
Emma Loewe
June 26 2018
Off-the-Grid
Nature

5 Things You Need To Know Today (June 22, 2018)

Including the important back story behind Snapchat's new filters.

#news
Emma Loewe
June 22 2018
Climate Change
Nature
Climate Change

Sea-Level Rise Could Threaten Coastal Communities Sooner Than We Thought

Live on the coast? You're going to want to read this.

#news #environmentalism
Emma Loewe
June 20 2018
Travel

In-Suite Tarot Readings & Cacao Ceremonies? Here's Why Hotels Are Getting A Lot More Spiritual

Spiritual hotel offerings have arrived, and they're here to stay.

#Ayurveda #crystals #yoga
Emma Loewe
June 19 2018
Spirituality

This Personality Trait Is Essential To A Successful Career — And So Much More

And it's more important today than ever before.

#Purpose
Emma Loewe
June 18 2018
Home

How To Style Your Home, Based On Your Myers-Briggs Type

What mini makeover best suits your personality?

#minimalism #manifesting #plants
Emma Loewe
June 15 2018
Home
Healthy Weight

5 Things You Need To Know Today (June 14, 2018)

One-third of adults are now taking meds linked to depression.

#news #news roundup
Emma Loewe
June 14 2018