Emily Kapit, M.S., is a triple certified Master Resume Writer and the Founder, Lead Writer, and Head Career Strategist at ReFresh Your Step, LLC, a career advisory firm based in Miami, Florida with clients located nationally and internationally. She and her team of highly certified writers and career advisors work extensively with clients on all facets of their career progression, including resumes/cover letters, LinkedIn profiles, job search strategies, mock interviews, career guidance, and more.

Although much of her company's work focuses on career success, she believes wholeheartedly that a life well-lived is one that is in balance; as such Emily ensures that each client is on a path to life fulfillment. Emily’s balance is found between running her company and raising her toddler daughter with the same empathy and dedication she gives to her clients. She collaborates with each client, regardless of education level, background, sector, and goals, to identify opportunities for life fulfillment and balance.