Social psychologist

Emily Balcetis, Ph.D. is an Associate Professor of Psychology at New York University and the author of Clearer, Closer, Better: How Successful People See the World. She earned her BA in Music Performance and BA in Psychology from the University of Nebraska, and she earned her Ph.D. in Social and Personality Psychology from Cornell University. She is the author of more than 70 scientific publications, conducting scientific research for almost 20 years investigating how our motivations and goal impact the ways we see, think about, and act in the world. She has been featured in ABC, MSNBC, Forbes, Newsweek, Time, Telemundo, National Public Radio, Scientific American, The Atlantic, Cosmopolitan, and GQ. Emily has received awards for her research from the Federation of Associations in Behavior & Brain Sciences, the International Society for Self and Identity, the Foundation for Personality and Social Psychology, and the Society for Experimental Social Psychology. She has also guest lectured at numerous institutions, including Harvard, Princeton, Yale, Stanford, Berkeley, and the University of Chicago.