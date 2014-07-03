10 Articles by Elizabeth Finch

Recipes

Garlic Hummus With A Kick!

Kick your regular hummus recipe up a notch with this Firecracker Hummus.

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
July 3 2014

Perfect Weekday Dinner: Curried Carrot Coconut Soup

Light dinners are one of my favorite tips for maintaining a healthy weight, and soups loaded with vegetables are perfect when it comes to a...

#soup #healthy recipes #coconut milk #wellness #healthy foods
June 10 2014

5 Simple Ways Busy Moms Can Practice Better Self-Care

Summer is almost here! With vacations and summer activities for the kids, it can be tough for moms to find time to focus on our own health. As a...

#motherhood #parenting
May 16 2014
Sweet Potato & Adzuki Bean Pilaf

A comfort dish that's great in the cooler and warmer months.

#vegan #healthy foods #quinoa #vegan recipes
January 22 2014
Kale Salad With Pear, Hazlenuts & Cranberries

When I'm cooking, I love using what's abundant and in season.

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
December 25 2013
A Gluten-Free Fruitcake Recipe Everyone Will ACTUALLY Love

Even though some of us ignore it entirely, fruitcake really is one of the foods that define the holiday season.

#gluten-free recipe #holidays #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
December 22 2013
Roasted Sweets & Beets With Maple Vinaigrette

I've always said I didn't care for beets, but I've officially changed my mind.

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
October 11 2013
