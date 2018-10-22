4 Articles by Elizabeth Bobbitt

Elizabeth Bobbitt

Beauty

I Stopped Wearing Makeup To Work For A Year. Here's What Happened

After combating acne with harsh skin products and heavy makeup—I finally listened to my skin, and here's what happened.

#makeup #organic
Elizabeth Bobbitt
October 22 2018
Spirituality

How To Survive Mercury Retrograde, Based On Your Sign

The buzziest celestial event is happening right now. Here's how to deal.

#astrology
Elizabeth Bobbitt
December 8 2017
Spirituality

Here’s What Happened When I Did Exactly What My Tarot Cards Told Me To

Spoiler alert: It’s been pretty freakin’ magical.

#manifesting
Elizabeth Bobbitt
July 11 2017
Functional Food