Elaine Lee is a certified holistic health coach working uniquely with women. With a Bachelor's of Science degree from Cornell University and a certification from the Institute of Integrative Nutrition, she combines Eastern and Western modalities to help women lose weight, decrease stress, increase energy, clear skin, and build lean muscle for a sexy, healthy, strong body. Having traveled and lived in other cities and countries, Elaine has adopted the best methods to teach you to eat properly for your body type and lifestyle. Follow Elaine's nutrition blog www.freshyeats.com for more tips on how to look fresh, eat pure, and feel alive everyday! Follow Elaine on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook: FreshyEats.

Elaine works with clients in New York City, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. Contact Elaine at (415)692-1807 or email elaine@elainehealthcoach.com for your free one hour phone consultation.