Dris is NLP qualified Life Coach doing 1:1 and online coaching from his studio in Bali. Dris provides an authentic and comprehensive approach to his clients in order for them to achieve a healthy, happy, and balanced life. Dris works closely with clients to change their negative patterns, and to rewire their minds to see opportunity where others see challenge. Through this journey, he has witnessed huge benefits of Life Coaching, and is passionate about sharing his knowledge, to help people achieve a happier life.



