Woodson Merrell M.D. is chairman of the Department of Integrative Medicine and founding executive director of the Continuum Center for Health and Healing at Beth Israel Medical Center in New York City. He is an assistant clinical professor of medicine at Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, and maintains a private practice on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. He is the author of The Detox Prescription: Supercharge Your Health, Strip Away Pounds, and Eliminate the Toxins Within (Rodale Books). More about Dr. Merrell can be found at www.woodsonmerrell.com