2 Articles by Roger Landry, M.D., MPH
Roger Landry, M.D., MPH
Think You're Always Right? It's Probably Ruining Your Relationship
Eckhart Tolle goes as far as to describe the need to be right as a form of violence. At its mildest, it is inflexibility. At its height, it manifests...
Roger Landry, M.D., MPH
March 29 2016
The Two Most Important Things We Can All Do To Protect Our Brain Health
When I was in medical school in the 1960s, the prevailing belief was that once we reached physical maturity, our brains ceased to make new brain...
Roger Landry, M.D., MPH
November 8 2015