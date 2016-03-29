2 Articles by Roger Landry, M.D., MPH

Roger Landry, M.D., MPH

Personal Growth

Think You're Always Right? It's Probably Ruining Your Relationship

Eckhart Tolle goes as far as to describe the need to be right as a form of violence. At its mildest, it is inflexibility. At its height, it manifests...

#anxiety #stress #confidence #dating #fear
Roger Landry, M.D., MPH
March 29 2016

The Two Most Important Things We Can All Do To Protect Our Brain Health

When I was in medical school in the 1960s, the prevailing belief was that once we reached physical maturity, our brains ceased to make new brain...

#mental illness #mindfulness #health #Alzheimer's
Roger Landry, M.D., MPH
November 8 2015