Robert G. Silverman, D.C., M.S., CCN, is a chiropractor in White Plains, NY. He specializes in the treatment of joint pain with innovative, science-based, nonsurgical approaches and functional nutrition. Silverman was awarded the prestigious 2015 Sports Chiropractor of the Year by the ACA Sports Council and has successfully treated many patients with sports-related concussions. He is the author of the Amazon bestseller Inside/Out Health: A Revolutionary Approach to Your Body.







