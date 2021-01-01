Dr. Mimi Guarneri is Board-certified in cardiology, internal medicine, nuclear medicine and holistic medicine. She is a highly-sought physician and leader in integrative medicine who has been honored for her significant contributions to the transformation of the U.S. healthcare system. She is President of the Academy of Integrative Health and Medicine, Founder of the Scripps Center for Integrative Medicine in San Diego, and Senior Advisor at Atlantic Health for the Center for Well Being where she helped open doors in 2014 to the Chambers Center for Wellbeing at Morristown Medical Center in New Jersey. She is author of "The Heart Speaks," and her private practice is at Guarneri Integrative Health, Inc., Pacific Pearl La Jolla in California.

