Dr. Finkelstein is the founder and director of the holistic healing and living center SunRaven, a Westchester-county destination for anyone looking to take control of their own health and happiness. Through personal consultation, special programs and activities, like book readings and group juice fasts, SunRaven is a healing space that offers classes and workshops to provide individuals with the skills to make better choices and move toward a greater, more whole, state of health and well-being.