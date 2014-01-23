77 Articles by Lissa Rankin, M.D.

Spirituality
Integrative Health

13 Ways To Keep Your Cortisol In Check

Don't let the holiday season be a source of disease-inducing stress responses. Give yourself the gift of internal stillness instead.

December 16 2013

6 More Stories To Make You Believe In The Power Of Your Mind To Heal You

In 6 Stories To Make You Believe In The Power Of Your Mind To Heal You, I shared with you evidence that the mind’s thoughts, beliefs, and feelings can...

December 5 2013
Mental Health

QUIZ: 20 Questions To Predict Your Longevity

Is your doctor helping you understand what stress really is? You may think it’s all about how long your “to do” list is, but you may not realize what...

December 3 2013

Scientific Proof That Being Thankful Improves Your Health

During Thanksgiving week, people around the United States express gratitude for the bounty of their lives, but many may not realize that in doing so,...

November 27 2013

6 Stories To Make You Believe In The Power Of Your Mind To Heal You

My book Mind Over Medicine is full of data scientifically proving that the mind can heal—or harm—the body. But data can be dry, and sometimes what...

November 8 2013

I Am A Doctor, And I Forgot To Take Care Of Myself

You might think doctors enter the field of medicine in order to get rich, please their parents, or gain status, and sure, there are probably some...

November 6 2013

How To Heal Our Broken Health Care System

My dear friend and mentor Dr. Rachel Naomi Remen and I have been talking a lot lately about how to heal our broken health care system. The New York...

October 20 2013

How To Heal Health Care

While spending the day with Dr. Rachel Naomi Remen recently, we had a conversation about how medicine is like a dysfunctional family, something I've...

October 1 2013
Integrative Health

When Science Gets Dismissed As "Alternative"

Rather than simply prescribing drugs, as doctors our presence can be a force for healing.

September 27 2013

​The One Secret To Changing The World That Nobody Talks About

You can’t change something by making it wrong. You can only effect change if you can wake up the sleeping people, and in order for them to hear you,...

September 23 2013

TED Talks Are Not Dead (And Don't Dismiss Alternative Medicine)

Twitter is abuzz right now with incensed individuals claiming "TED is dead," and my Facebook page exploded with people asking my opinion about this...

September 19 2013

10 Signs A Juicing Habit Is Hiding An Eating Disorder

In some parts of the country, It's common to hear statements like these:

September 18 2013

Are You Fed Up With Health Care? 7 Tips To Empower Yourself!

In a recent editorial published in the New England Journal of Medicine, "Good" Patients and "Difficult" Patients—Rethinking Our Definitions, Dr....

September 17 2013

Are You Trying Too Hard To Manifest Your Dream Life?

How many times have you tried to strong-arm your will, only to discover your efforts didn’t help you anyway?

September 16 2013

How To Find Your Calling

When I wrote 10 Signs You’ve Found Your Calling, many of you beautiful people wrote to me, saying you still haven’t found your calling, but that you...

September 9 2013
Personal Growth

10 Signs You've Found Your Calling

How can you tell if you’ve found your calling?

September 5 2013

10 Surprisingly Common Things That Trigger Chronic Stress

You know that when you're getting chased by a tiger, you're almost in a car accident, your “to do" list is overflowing, and you're burning the candle...

August 27 2013

Why Your Doctor Has PTSD

While I was in Fargo, North Dakota delivering my third TEDx talk (you can watch my other two here and here, I facilitated a community conversation...

August 13 2013