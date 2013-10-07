2 Articles by Lara Devgan, M.D., MPH, FACS
How To Spot Skin Cancer
Most of us don't give a second thought to those pesky moles and freckles that crop up on our bodies over time. We're healthy, and we take care of...
October 7 2013
Look Your Best Naturally: A Plastic Surgeon Shares Her 5 Top Tips
Whether you're in your 30s or your 70s, we've all had days when we look and feel tired, haggard, or upset. As a plastic surgeon, I can attest to the...
September 9 2013