3 Articles by Kavitha Chinnaiyan, M.D.
How To Use The Doshas To Hack Your Biological Rhythms: A Doctor Explains
Step 1: Figure out your dosha.
February 2 2017
4 Bad Excuses For Why You Can't Meditate
The purpose of meditation is to bring the mind to its natural state of stillness. The mind cannot be willed into stillness. However, when given...
March 25 2014
Want To Beat Heart Disease? Deal With Your Emotional Issues
While almost every cardiologist understands the importance of lifestyle changes, very few of us address an essential component for heart health.
March 4 2014