Dr. Julie earned her naturopathic medical degree from the National College of Natural Medicine (NCNM) in Portland, OR, where she focused her studies on women’s health, nutritional medicine, and lifestyle management. She wholeheartedly believes that disease is a physical manifestation of an imbalance within the person and works hard to treat the entire person, rather than the disease itself. Dr. Julie recently moved to Santa Monica, California to join a wonderful team of integrative practitioners at Balance Westside Wellness. When she’s not healing people, she enjoys going on adventures, being near the ocean, and baking endlessly. She absolutely loves helping patients realize their full health potential and watch them become inspired about other areas in their lives.