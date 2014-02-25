191 Articles by Joel Kahn, M.D.

Integrative Health

11 Simple Things Anyone Can Do To Live A Healthier Life

These habits can boost your energy and create a healthier life.

February 25 2014
Travel

7 Tips To Eat Vegan Anywhere In The World

The prepared traveller can essentially go anywhere and eat vegan, healthy, and well. Here's how

February 19 2014

What I Wish Everyone Knew About Preventing Heart Disease

There are constant reminders that the number-one killer worldwide remains a pressing problem despite advances in medical technology. It's shocking to...

February 13 2014

What I Learned From Dinner With An International Vegan Hero

I became plant based in 1987 after reading John Robbins' Diet for a New America. I had also been persuaded by the massive data on the impact of a...

February 7 2014
Food Trends

What You Need To Know About How Your Juice Is Made

But how can these drinks — made with perishable produce — stay on the shelves for weeks?

January 31 2014

Let's Get #Healthie Together

One highlight of 2013 was the celebration of a not-so-new art form: the selfie. President Obama took one, the Oxford English Dictionary named it word...

January 20 2014
Functional Food

If You're Going To Eat A Fatty Meal, Here's How To Be Smart About It

Given that many of us are going to eat unhealthy meals occasionally, I wanted to look at what strategies can blunt the adverse effects.

January 13 2014

10 Scientific Advances In Wellness That Will Get You Fired Up For 2014

Even the somewhat stodgy medical community seems to becoming aware that the old model of "another pill for another ill" needs updating. Instead, it's...

January 6 2014

A Scientifically Proven Way To Reduce Stress & Improve Your Health

I recently wrote about the scientific reasons why you should listen to your heart and not just your brain. I reviewed data on how the heart sends...

December 30 2013
Integrative Health

7 Scientific Reasons You Should Listen To Your Heart (Not Your Brain)

And yet, haven’t we all felt moments when we were sure that joy, love, and appreciation emanated from our hearts?

December 16 2013

6 Wellness Words That Aren't In The Dictionary (But Should Be)

I was jealous of Pat Riley in 1989 when he coached the LA Lakers to a third NBA championship and used the word “threepeat” to describe it. Catchy and...

December 10 2013

Men, Looking For Some Vulnerability Lessons? Try Kundalini Yoga

In the last few decades, men have been schooled by male icons such as Clint Eastwood to act tough, know all the answers, and never show weakness....

December 2 2013

Watercress Avocado Salad You Can Make In A Jiffy

I have to confess, I knew nothing of watercress. Nothing, that is, until my daughter-in-law Yany starting bringing over bowls of a delicious salad....

November 29 2013
Food Trends

Why Meditation Is Powerful Medication: A Cardiologist Explains

Let's say you're in a cardiologist’s office with your elderly aunt who's just been released from the hospital for heart issues. You carefully take...

November 12 2013

The Scientific Reasons To Choose Beans Over Beef: A Cardiologist Explains

You would've had to live in a cave for the last 40 years to have missed the health memo that too many saturated fats, particularly from animal...

November 5 2013

5 Powerful Reasons To Eat A Plant-Based Diet: A Cardiologist Explains

It's much easier to study a drug than a diet. With proper study design, a new medication can be studied and compared to a placebo. Within a short...

October 30 2013

How Light Can Affect Our Sleep & Mood: A Cardiologist Explains

This week I participated in a unique gathering on Wall Street. Financiers mingled with scientists, farmers, health care professionals, public policy...

October 21 2013
Integrative Health

Why Massages Really Do Keep You Healthy: A Cardiologist Explains

We've all seen it on TV or in a movie. The scene is tense and the patient is doing poorly. The doctor calls out urgently. Retractor! Scalpel!...

October 16 2013
Spirituality