191 Articles by Joel Kahn, M.D.
Joel Kahn, M.D.
11 Simple Things Anyone Can Do To Live A Healthier Life
These habits can boost your energy and create a healthier life.
7 Tips To Eat Vegan Anywhere In The World
The prepared traveller can essentially go anywhere and eat vegan, healthy, and well. Here's how
What I Wish Everyone Knew About Preventing Heart Disease
There are constant reminders that the number-one killer worldwide remains a pressing problem despite advances in medical technology. It's shocking to...
What I Learned From Dinner With An International Vegan Hero
I became plant based in 1987 after reading John Robbins' Diet for a New America. I had also been persuaded by the massive data on the impact of a...
What You Need To Know About How Your Juice Is Made
But how can these drinks — made with perishable produce — stay on the shelves for weeks?
Let's Get #Healthie Together
One highlight of 2013 was the celebration of a not-so-new art form: the selfie. President Obama took one, the Oxford English Dictionary named it word...
If You're Going To Eat A Fatty Meal, Here's How To Be Smart About It
Given that many of us are going to eat unhealthy meals occasionally, I wanted to look at what strategies can blunt the adverse effects.
10 Scientific Advances In Wellness That Will Get You Fired Up For 2014
Even the somewhat stodgy medical community seems to becoming aware that the old model of "another pill for another ill" needs updating. Instead, it's...
A Scientifically Proven Way To Reduce Stress & Improve Your Health
I recently wrote about the scientific reasons why you should listen to your heart and not just your brain. I reviewed data on how the heart sends...
7 Scientific Reasons You Should Listen To Your Heart (Not Your Brain)
And yet, haven’t we all felt moments when we were sure that joy, love, and appreciation emanated from our hearts?
6 Wellness Words That Aren't In The Dictionary (But Should Be)
I was jealous of Pat Riley in 1989 when he coached the LA Lakers to a third NBA championship and used the word “threepeat” to describe it. Catchy and...
Men, Looking For Some Vulnerability Lessons? Try Kundalini Yoga
In the last few decades, men have been schooled by male icons such as Clint Eastwood to act tough, know all the answers, and never show weakness....
Watercress Avocado Salad You Can Make In A Jiffy
I have to confess, I knew nothing of watercress. Nothing, that is, until my daughter-in-law Yany starting bringing over bowls of a delicious salad....
5 Surprising Things I Learned From A Biblical Weight-Loss Program
Maybe you haven’t heard the story.
Why Meditation Is Powerful Medication: A Cardiologist Explains
Let's say you're in a cardiologist’s office with your elderly aunt who's just been released from the hospital for heart issues. You carefully take...
The Scientific Reasons To Choose Beans Over Beef: A Cardiologist Explains
You would've had to live in a cave for the last 40 years to have missed the health memo that too many saturated fats, particularly from animal...
5 Powerful Reasons To Eat A Plant-Based Diet: A Cardiologist Explains
It's much easier to study a drug than a diet. With proper study design, a new medication can be studied and compared to a placebo. Within a short...
How Light Can Affect Our Sleep & Mood: A Cardiologist Explains
This week I participated in a unique gathering on Wall Street. Financiers mingled with scientists, farmers, health care professionals, public policy...
Why Massages Really Do Keep You Healthy: A Cardiologist Explains
We've all seen it on TV or in a movie. The scene is tense and the patient is doing poorly. The doctor calls out urgently. Retractor! Scalpel!...
What 6 World Religions Have To Say About Vegetarianism
No, this is not a sermon.