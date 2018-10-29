36 Articles by Eva Selhub, M.D.
Eva Selhub, M.D.
Confused By Healthy & Unhealthy Fats? Here Are 6 Rules To Live By
Simple rules to live by when it comes to telling good fats from bad, including avoiding omega-6 vegetable oils and understanding saturated and...
Ever Go Through Stages When You're Hungry ALL The Time? Here's Exactly What To Do
What to do when you're hungry all the time, including eating more fat, nuts, and protein.
The Research On Hemp Oil For Pain: What We Know & What We Don't
Here's the scoop.
8 Myths About Menopause We Can All Stop Believing Right Now
6: You'll have no sex drive.
If You Do Only One Thing For Your Anxiety — Make It This
A daily dose of this will calm your nervous system.
Your Definitive Guide To Avoiding Holiday Weight Gain
Choose your carbs wisely, friends.
Daylight Saving Time Is Ending: Here's How To Help Your Body Adjust So You're Not Tired All The Time
Because one hour IS enough to upset your internal clock.
How To Hack Your Circadian Rhythm For Great Energy Every Single Day
Three scientists won the Nobel Prize for their research on the biological clock. Here's what that means for your health.
How To Use Nature To Regain Your Health
Use nature to treat health problems naturally.
The Hormones That Make You Hungry & Full + How To Control Them
What to do when your hunger signals go haywire.
Here's What The Science Says About Health & Spirituality
Are spiritual people healthier?
4 Signs You're Eating Too Much Fiber (Yes, It Is Possible)
Let's talk: How many flaxseeds are too many flaxseeds?
Here's How To Tell You're At Your Happy Weight
"Remember, your outward body reflects what's going on inside."
Frequent UTIs? Here's Exactly How To Prevent Them Naturally
Your guide to never having a UTI again.
A Doctor Explains How To Take Advantage Of The Healing Powers Of Nature
There are so many ways to get more green in your life.
The Real Reason You're Tired, Cranky, & Anxious
Is this one activity ruining your health?
Had A Few Too Many Drinks Last Night? A Doctor Explains How To Feel Better, Stat
Ever wonder why you get brain fog and a headache from just one or two drinks?
6 Things To Ask Yourself If You Take A Medication Every Day
It's all about being mindful about your medication use.
8 Little Lies You Tell Your Doctor, And Why They're Hurting You
"There's no shame in telling the truth because your body is already speaking for you."