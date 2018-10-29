36 Articles by Eva Selhub, M.D.

Eva Selhub, M.D.

Functional Food

Confused By Healthy & Unhealthy Fats? Here Are 6 Rules To Live By

Simple rules to live by when it comes to telling good fats from bad, including avoiding omega-6 vegetable oils and understanding saturated and...

#fats #inflammation
Eva Selhub, M.D.
October 29 2018
Healthy Weight

Ever Go Through Stages When You're Hungry ALL The Time? Here's Exactly What To Do

What to do when you're hungry all the time, including eating more fat, nuts, and protein.

#Blood Sugar #fats #metabolism
Eva Selhub, M.D.
October 20 2018
Integrative Health
Women's Health
Mental Health

If You Do Only One Thing For Your Anxiety — Make It This

A daily dose of this will calm your nervous system.

#anxiety #stress #hormones
Eva Selhub, M.D.
January 3 2018
Healthy Weight
Integrative Health
Integrative Health

How To Hack Your Circadian Rhythm For Great Energy Every Single Day

Three scientists won the Nobel Prize for their research on the biological clock. Here's what that means for your health.

#sleep
Eva Selhub, M.D.
October 9 2017
Nature

How To Use Nature To Regain Your Health

Use nature to treat health problems naturally.

#immunity
Eva Selhub, M.D.
August 21 2017
Integrative Health

4 Signs You're Eating Too Much Fiber (Yes, It Is Possible)

Let's talk: How many flaxseeds are too many flaxseeds?

#gut health #digestion
Eva Selhub, M.D.
June 12 2017

Here's How To Tell You're At Your Happy Weight

"Remember, your outward body reflects what's going on inside."

#happiness #weight loss #health
Eva Selhub, M.D.
May 27 2017
Nature

A Doctor Explains How To Take Advantage Of The Healing Powers Of Nature

There are so many ways to get more green in your life.

#plants
Eva Selhub, M.D.
May 5 2017
Mental Health

The Real Reason You're Tired, Cranky, & Anxious

Is this one activity ruining your health?

#inflammation
Eva Selhub, M.D.
April 16 2017

Had A Few Too Many Drinks Last Night? A Doctor Explains How To Feel Better, Stat

Ever wonder why you get brain fog and a headache from just one or two drinks?

#alcohol #wellness #health #energy
Eva Selhub, M.D.
April 9 2017

6 Things To Ask Yourself If You Take A Medication Every Day

It's all about being mindful about your medication use.

#holistic healing #mindfulness #health
Eva Selhub, M.D.
March 31 2017

8 Little Lies You Tell Your Doctor, And Why They're Hurting You

"There's no shame in telling the truth because your body is already speaking for you."

#holistic healing #mindfulness #health
Eva Selhub, M.D.
March 1 2017