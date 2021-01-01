Dr. Emeran Mayer has had a major role in the development of one of the world’s pre-eminent clinical and research programs in digestive diseases over the past 25 years, previously serving as the Founding Chair of UCLA Collaborative Centers for Integrative Medicine, and more recently functioning as the Executive Director of UCLA Center for Neurobiology of Stress, and the Co-Director of the CURE: Digestive Diseases Research Center. He has joint appointments in the Departments of Medicine, Physiology and Psychiatry. Dr. Mayer has published more than 300 peer reviewed scientific manuscripts including Nature and the New England Journal of Medicine. He has been interviewed for major publications on brain gut interactions, including Psychology Today, the New York Times, the LA Times, Sunday Times of London, The Globe, The Guardian, The Scientific American, and the European magazines Die Zeit and Der Spiegel. His research was recently been featured on NPR’s “Morning Edition,” will be the topic of a PBS Special on gut microbiota brain interactions in the “Natural Health Breakthroughs with Brenda Watson” series, and was the subject of his Ted Talk, “The mysterious origins of gut feelings.”