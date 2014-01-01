Edgar Kenton, M.D., is the Director of Neurology for Geisinger Health System (Danville, Pa.) and the Director of the Geisinger Health System Stroke Program. As an expert in stroke and neurological disease, Edgar is a Cornell-educated and Thomas Jefferson University-trained neurologist certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology. He previously served as the chief of neurology for the United States Air Force at March Air Force Base in California and the chief of the division of neurology at Lankenau Hospital in Philadelphia. He also has served on the board and as the chair of the Practice Committee of the American Academy of Neurology and is a past president and director emeritus of the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology where he continues to serve as an examiner.