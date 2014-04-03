3 Articles by Colleen Amann, N.D.
Colleen Amann, N.D.
7 Beautiful Things I Learned From My Last Breakup
I recently ended a relationship with someone I felt had the potential to be a life-long partner.
Colleen Amann, N.D.
April 3 2014
5 Reasons Garlic is Great for Your Health
Sometimes called “Nectar of the Gods,” garlic tastes great and is great for you, too.
Colleen Amann, N.D.
October 30 2012
7 Ways to Treat a Cold Naturally
We’ve all heard the old adage regarding a cold: it’s three days coming, three days with you, and three days to leave. Luckily, that doesn’t have to be...
Colleen Amann, N.D.
October 22 2012