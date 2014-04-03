3 Articles by Colleen Amann, N.D.

7 Beautiful Things I Learned From My Last Breakup

I recently ended a relationship with someone I felt had the potential to be a life-long partner.

#relationships #acceptance #wellness #personal growth #tips
Colleen Amann, N.D.
April 3 2014
Functional Food

5 Reasons Garlic is Great for Your Health

Sometimes called “Nectar of the Gods,” garlic tastes great and is great for you, too.

#garlic #antioxidant #raw #remedy #juicing
Colleen Amann, N.D.
October 30 2012
Integrative Health

7 Ways to Treat a Cold Naturally

We’ve all heard the old adage regarding a cold: it’s three days coming, three days with you, and three days to leave. Luckily, that doesn’t have to be...

#garlic #cancer #remedy #immunity #zinc
Colleen Amann, N.D.
October 22 2012