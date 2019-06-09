24 Articles by Bindiya Gandhi, M.D.

Bindiya Gandhi, M.D.

Women's Health

Is A Hormone Imbalance Causing Your Gut Issues? Here's How Estrogen Is Linked To Constipation

The connection between estrogen and constipation, including how to relieve it.

#gut health #hormones #digestion
Bindiya Gandhi, M.D.
January 7 2019
Functional Food

Have Candida? This Inflammation-Fighting Oil Might Help

A functional medicine doc dives into its benefits. Spoiler alert: There are tons.

#supplements #inflammation #candida
Bindiya Gandhi, M.D.
June 17 2018
Women's Health
Women's Health

5 Foods To Avoid If You're Trying To Get Pregnant

Should you think twice about turmeric?

#hormones #pregnancy
Bindiya Gandhi, M.D.
December 4 2017
Integrative Health

On A Plant-Based Diet But Still Not Feeling Your Best? Here's Why

Avoiding meat isn't a guarantee that you'll be healthy.

#protein #vegetarian #vegan
Bindiya Gandhi, M.D.
November 20 2017
Women's Health

Period Problems? These 4 Nutrients Will Help

"Traditional physicians will prescribe pain medicine and birth control pills to ease the pain, but I like to opt for a more natural approach."

#supplements #fats #hormones
Bindiya Gandhi, M.D.
July 28 2017
Women's Health
Routines

6 Easy Yoga Poses That Will Balance Your Hormones

It's all about stimulating those chakras.

#yoga #chakras
Bindiya Gandhi, M.D.
March 8 2017
Beauty