37 Articles by Alejandra Carrasco, M.D.
Alejandra Carrasco, M.D.
Your Complete Guide To Postpartum Nutrition: Healing Foods & More
The time after birth should be observed as a sacred bonding time between mom and baby—and a time for deep care and rest for the new mother.
Vitamin D: Guide to Deficiency Symptoms, Foods, Benefits, and More
8 Rules I Live By To Stay Sane With Two Little Kids
As an integrative physician and mom of two children under the age of four, I spend lots of time contemplating and experiencing the juggling act that...
Everything You Need To Know To Make Great Green Smoothies
Now that the weather is warming up, it's a great time to lighten up, shed those winter clothes, and start drinking green smoothies again!
4 Things You Deserve When It Comes To Your Health Care
As an integrative physician, I've had the privilege of entering a very special relationship with my patients. They courageously walk into my office,...
15 Ways To Improve Your Health In 15 Minutes
It's estimated that Americans use social media for more than an hour a day. That’s quite a chunk of time! If you invested 15 of those minutes to...
A Surefire Recipe To Help You Beat The Flu
Flu season is here and it seems that it’s going to be a rough one. Luckily, there are many ways to fight off the flu naturally, and I’d like to share...
How To Eat For Bright, Beautiful & Clear Skin
We're all taught that acne is something that happens to teenagers, but the truth is that many adults struggle with this, too.
The Best Foods To Help You Eat The Rainbow & Boost Your Energy
Food is energy. Every bite of food that we take is converted into a symphony of chemical substances that can either serve us by promoting and...
Think It's Expensive To Get Healthy? 10 Free Ways To Optimize Wellness
Buying high-quality food, becoming involved in wellness classes and workshops, and investing in socially responsible products can add up — and it...
The 7 Best Spices For Healing
I think that we often overlook the power that a diet varied in an abundance of spices can provide.
4 Common But Often Undiagnosed Causes Of Fatigue
Did you know that fatigue affects millions of people around the world? There are many reasons for developing fatigue, but these are the top four...
The Power Of Gratitude In The Face Of Tragedy
When I learned of the carnage and senseless brutality of the bombing at the Boston Marathon, I, like millions of others around the world, had a very...
8 Foods You Should Always Buy
I know nutrition is a highly individual process, but these 8 foods are pretty amazing and health-promoting.
Renew And Replenish Yourself With 6 Healthy Changes
Here are six easy things you can do this spring to keep you nourished and prepared for fresh starts in life.
What Story Are You Telling Yourself About Your Family?
A fascinating article came out last week in the New York Times about the power of the family narrative. Turns out that the more we understand and...
5 Benefits Of A 10-Minute Meditation Practice
Do you feel stressed? Are you getting worn down by the daily grind? For most of us, our bodies think that we're running away from a tiger all day...
Why I Don't Practice Conventional Medicine: An MD Explains
I had to become the healer that I dreamed of being for myself.
10 Foods You Should Never Buy
Ever wonder who the villains are in the grocery store?
Easy Tips To Improve The Air Quality In Your Home
Did you know that people in industrialized countries spend as much as 90% of their time indoors? We work, study, eat, drink, and sleep in enclosed...