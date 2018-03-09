37 Articles by Alejandra Carrasco, M.D.

Alejandra Carrasco, M.D.

Parenting

Your Complete Guide To Postpartum Nutrition: Healing Foods & More

The time after birth should be observed as a sacred bonding time between mom and baby—and a time for deep care and rest for the new mother.

#anxiety #depression #motherhood
Alejandra Carrasco, M.D.
March 9 2018
Women's Health

Vitamin D: Guide to Deficiency Symptoms, Foods, Benefits, and More

#supplements #fertility #pregnancy
Alejandra Carrasco, M.D.
March 7 2018

8 Rules I Live By To Stay Sane With Two Little Kids

As an integrative physician and mom of two children under the age of four, I spend lots of time contemplating and experiencing the juggling act that...

#nutrition #fitness #gratitude #motherhood #parenting
Alejandra Carrasco, M.D.
July 12 2014

Everything You Need To Know To Make Great Green Smoothies

Now that the weather is warming up, it's a great time to lighten up, shed those winter clothes, and start drinking green smoothies again!

#nutrition #smoothies #vegan #superfoods #vegan recipes
Alejandra Carrasco, M.D.
April 23 2014

4 Things You Deserve When It Comes To Your Health Care

As an integrative physician, I've had the privilege of entering a very special relationship with my patients. They courageously walk into my office,...

#healing #wellness #personal growth #compassion
Alejandra Carrasco, M.D.
March 3 2014

15 Ways To Improve Your Health In 15 Minutes

It's estimated that Americans use social media for more than an hour a day. That’s quite a chunk of time! If you invested 15 of those minutes to...

#relationships #wellness #personal growth #food
Alejandra Carrasco, M.D.
January 26 2014

A Surefire Recipe To Help You Beat The Flu

Flu season is here and it seems that it’s going to be a rough one. Luckily, there are many ways to fight off the flu naturally, and I’d like to share...

#healing #flu
Alejandra Carrasco, M.D.
January 21 2014

How To Eat For Bright, Beautiful & Clear Skin

We're all taught that acne is something that happens to teenagers, but the truth is that many adults struggle with this, too.

#healing #acne #beauty #food
Alejandra Carrasco, M.D.
September 23 2013

The Best Foods To Help You Eat The Rainbow & Boost Your Energy

Food is energy. Every bite of food that we take is converted into a symphony of chemical substances that can either serve us by promoting and...

#antioxidant #inflammation #wellness #immunity #healthy foods
Alejandra Carrasco, M.D.
June 12 2013
Wellness Trends

Think It's Expensive To Get Healthy? 10 Free Ways To Optimize Wellness

Buying high-quality food, becoming involved in wellness classes and workshops, and investing in socially responsible products can add up — and it...

#anxiety #stress #slideshows #happiness #hormones
Alejandra Carrasco, M.D.
May 17 2013
Functional Food

The 7 Best Spices For Healing

I think that we often overlook the power that a diet varied in an abundance of spices can provide.

#Herbs #healing #slideshows #food #grocery shopping
Alejandra Carrasco, M.D.
May 8 2013

4 Common But Often Undiagnosed Causes Of Fatigue

Did you know that fatigue affects millions of people around the world? There are many reasons for developing fatigue, but these are the top four...

#healing #Vitamin D #hormones #wellness
Alejandra Carrasco, M.D.
April 24 2013

The Power Of Gratitude In The Face Of Tragedy

When I learned of the carnage and senseless brutality of the bombing at the Boston Marathon, I, like millions of others around the world, had a very...

#stress #gratitude #wellness #depression #present
Alejandra Carrasco, M.D.
April 17 2013
Food Trends

8 Foods You Should Always Buy

I know nutrition is a highly individual process, but these 8 foods are pretty amazing and health-promoting.

#slideshows #wellness #healthy foods #superfoods #food
Alejandra Carrasco, M.D.
April 11 2013
Integrative Health

Renew And Replenish Yourself With 6 Healthy Changes

Here are six easy things you can do this spring to keep you nourished and prepared for fresh starts in life.

#farmer's markets #antioxidant #Vitamin D #happiness #wellness
Alejandra Carrasco, M.D.
April 3 2013

What Story Are You Telling Yourself About Your Family?

A fascinating article came out last week in the New York Times about the power of the family narrative. Turns out that the more we understand and...

#love #relationships #power of positive thinking #personal growth
Alejandra Carrasco, M.D.
March 27 2013

5 Benefits Of A 10-Minute Meditation Practice

Do you feel stressed? Are you getting worn down by the daily grind? For most of us, our bodies think that we're running away from a tiger all day...

#anxiety #stress #pain #meditation #insomnia
Alejandra Carrasco, M.D.
March 20 2013
Integrative Health
Home

10 Foods You Should Never Buy

Ever wonder who the villains are in the grocery store?

#slideshows #wellness #GMO #healthy foods #sugar
Alejandra Carrasco, M.D.
March 6 2013

Easy Tips To Improve The Air Quality In Your Home

Did you know that people in industrialized countries spend as much as 90% of their time indoors? We work, study, eat, drink, and sleep in enclosed...

#product reviews #environmentalism #wellness #grocery shopping #home
Alejandra Carrasco, M.D.
February 27 2013