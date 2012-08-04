3 Articles by Doug Tedeschi
5 Reasons Grass-Fed Beef Isn't a Fad
Each generation has its “health” foods. Back in the day, a stiff whisky cured all ills. Then Coca-Cola. Next, margarine, Snackwells and diet soda— or...
Doug Tedeschi
August 4 2012
How I Healed My Back Without Surgery or Drugs
My back was so messed up I wasn’t even supposed to bend at the waist.
Doug Tedeschi
July 19 2012
5 Reasons to Run Barefoot
There’s so much to gain and so little to lose.
Doug Tedeschi
July 11 2012