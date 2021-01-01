Denise Scarbro holds a BA in Psychology from North Central College and has been studying the work of various teachers; such as, Debbie Ford, Byron Katie, Deepak Chopra, Wayne Dyer and many more, since 2006. Denise has a passion for nutrition and fitness, and she is currently working to achieve her Wellness Coach Certification from The Spencer Institute. Denise writes regular entries for her blog, Peel The Onion, and is currently working on her first book. Denise lives in a suburb of Chicago with her two children and several family pets.