A beauty journalist-turned beauty exec, Delphine Lamandé-Frearson is always on the hunt for innovative beauty and fitness with a conscience. Having tested hundreds of beauty products, treatments and classes for more than 15 years for the likes of InStyle, Elle, Vogue, Tatler and Cosmopolitan among others, she champions integrity and believes in a no-nonsense approach to beauty. Passionate about education, her side yet ambitious mission is to positively empower younger people to build generous, smart and responsible communities using "the power of nice".