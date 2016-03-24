2 Articles by Deborah Flanagan

Deborah Flanagan

Motivation

What No One Tells You About Starting Your Own Wellness Business

Enjoy the journey of creating something special as you build your business from the ground up, but always remember to be gentle with yourself along...

#career #goal setting #stress management
Deborah Flanagan
March 24 2016

My All-Time Favorite Tip For Dealing With Stress

As a Reiki practitioner and teacher, hypnotist, and reflexologist, I sometimes feel like I should have my stress levels under control by now. In fact,...

#stress #breathing #personal growth
Deborah Flanagan
April 26 2013