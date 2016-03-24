2 Articles by Deborah Flanagan
Deborah Flanagan
What No One Tells You About Starting Your Own Wellness Business
Enjoy the journey of creating something special as you build your business from the ground up, but always remember to be gentle with yourself along...
March 24 2016
My All-Time Favorite Tip For Dealing With Stress
As a Reiki practitioner and teacher, hypnotist, and reflexologist, I sometimes feel like I should have my stress levels under control by now. In fact,...
April 26 2013