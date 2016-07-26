4 Articles by Deborah E. Sewitch, PhD, CPC
Deborah E. Sewitch, PhD, CPC
The Best Beverages To Drink For Amazing Sleep Every Night
The one fruit juice that really works.
July 26 2016
The Secret To Falling Asleep When You're Seriously Stressed
Adopt these nighttime rituals to chill out, shut down, and sleep peacefully through the night.
June 28 2016
A Sleep Expert's Top Tips For Eating At Night
As a Ph.D. diplomate of the American Board of Sleep Medicine, I've dedicated 35 years to the study of human sleep and clinical sleep...
May 25 2016
9 Ways To Turn Your Bedroom Into An Oasis For Sleep
I've devoted 35 years to the study of human sleep and clinical sleep disorders—and I've found that creating a bedroom conducive to sleep is one of the...
May 7 2016