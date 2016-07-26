4 Articles by Deborah E. Sewitch, PhD, CPC

Deborah E. Sewitch, PhD, CPC

Functional Food
Personal Growth

The Secret To Falling Asleep When You're Seriously Stressed

Adopt these nighttime rituals to chill out, shut down, and sleep peacefully through the night.

#sleep #mbgsupplements #mindfulness #relaxation #sleeping
Deborah E. Sewitch, PhD, CPC
June 28 2016
Functional Food

A Sleep Expert's Top Tips For Eating At Night

As a Ph.D. diplomate of the American Board of Sleep Medicine, I've dedicated 35 years to the study of human sleep and clinical sleep...

#sleep #nutrition #healthy foods #sleeping
Deborah E. Sewitch, PhD, CPC
May 25 2016
Home

9 Ways To Turn Your Bedroom Into An Oasis For Sleep

I've devoted 35 years to the study of human sleep and clinical sleep disorders—and I've found that creating a bedroom conducive to sleep is one of the...

#sleep #health #sleeping #home
Deborah E. Sewitch, PhD, CPC
May 7 2016