Dawn Combs is the author of Sweet Remedies. She is the co-owner of the herbal health farm Mockingbird Meadows and the master formulator for a variety of the farm’s herb- and honey-based products. Trained in ethnobotany, she travels across the country to speak about botanical wellness and home health proficiency. She writes a column, Roots Rx, for Heirloom Gardener magazine and is a regular contributor to Mother Earth Living, Mother Earth News, and Hobby Farms. She has written two previous books about herbal healing. Combs lives with her family in central Ohio.