David Gelfand is a team member and contributor at Juil, a contemporary footwear brand. David’s efforts are focused around studying and educating audiences on the importance and benefits of earthing and grounding. Rated one of 2013’s top spa trends, earthing represents the simple connection to the earth’s surface that modern society has lost in recent years. David is also an avid writer and traveler, spending much of his time in the capacity of a culinary enthusiast. To learn more about the concept and benefits of Earthing, download Juil’s official Earthing eBook.