Danny Seo is the editor in chief of Naturally, Danny Seo, a national print magazine that celebrates the idea that style and sustainability don't need to be mutually exclusive from each other. Naturally, Delicious is his 10th book and his first cookbook.

Danny is also the host of the upcoming TV show Naturally, Danny Seo, which will bring all of the ideas for cooking, home decorating, beauty, wellness, and travel to life that you see in the pages of his magazine. His line of branded Danny Seo eco-friendly products are sold in stores across the United States, Canada, and Europe and include retailers like TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods.