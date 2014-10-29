3 Articles by Danielle Zeigler

Danielle Zeigler

The Benefits Of Buying In Bulk

Despite the name, the bulk aisle is just as handy for buying small portions of something new you want to try out as it is to buy large quantities of...

#nutrition #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #whole foods
Danielle Zeigler
October 29 2014
Personal Growth

27 Simple Ways To Recharge Your Batteries

When you feel your best, you'll do your best. Start carving out personal time to recharge and you'll be surprised to find you accomplish more work...

#alcohol #relationships #fitness #juicing #healthy foods
Danielle Zeigler
June 29 2014

30 Simple Ways To Make Your Life A Little Greener

Earth Day may be over, but we should each make an effort to be green all year round. If we all make a few small changes, we can have a big impact on...

#beauty #environmentalism #wellness #food
Danielle Zeigler
May 1 2014