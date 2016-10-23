6 Articles by Danielle Eva Pewhairangi
Danielle Eva Pewhairangi
How I Healed My Relationship With Food & Stopped Dieting For Good
How to use food to nurture, not torture, yourself.
Why I'm Eating Meat Again & Loving It
I feel it is my duty as a certified health and life coach to be authentic so others out there who feel the same can be confident in their lifestyle...
20 Simple Ways To Take Great Care Of Yourself
It's never a bad time to focus on taking extra good care of yourself. Therefore, I've designed this plan that focuses on promoting health and...
10 Signs You've Found The One
The One. It can be such a daunting term. Being with the right person can not only determine authentic, unconditional happiness, but your health as...
Can You Avoid The Evils Of Aspartame?
Get rid of this artificial sweetener.
17 Diet Changes That Helped Me Eat For Clarity And A Healthy Waistline
Today I choose what I eat based on nourishment and energy, not based on wanting to “be skinny” or to “look good for one special weekend trip.” Health...