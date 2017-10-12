24 Articles by Daniel Dowling

The Crucial Element Of Goal-Setting Most People Never Master

"No joke—many of my clients found this small habit powerful enough that they no longer felt they needed therapy."

#personal growth #goal setting #self-awareness #self-care #self-acceptance
September 8 2017

3 Signs Drinking Might Be Holding You Back (Even If You're Not An Alcoholic)

If you're afraid to quit drinking, you need to give it up—at least until you learn to be fine without it.

#alcohol #alcoholism #personal growth
August 31 2017

How To Build Your Self-Esteem & Stop Approval-Seeking For Good

"More than being OK, I had confronted and beaten the enemy of insecurity, which had always bested me before. I was victorious."

#confidence #personal growth #Purpose #self-care #self-acceptance
August 15 2017
How To Discover Your Purpose (And Align Yourself With It Every Day)

If you’ve been treading water in life without the progress you desire, chances are, you’ve lost touch with your purpose.

#empowerment #manifesting #Purpose #Journey
August 14 2017

The Nonnegotiable Quality Every Woman Should Demand In Her Partner

Yes, the man of your dreams does exist. Here's how to recognize him.

#relationships #marriage #dating
August 1 2017
How To Change Your Life & Step Into Your Purpose When Therapy Isn't Cutting It

If you've tried everything and still haven't managed to change your life, pivot your strategy to this.

#personal growth #Life Coaching #Purpose #self-awareness #Journey
July 21 2017
Why Holding On To Past Relationships Is The Worst Thing You Can Do For Yourself, Period

"I had anxiety about the decision, naturally—severing ties with my past and obliterating a huge comfort zone. But I had a future to step in to. I had...

#relationships #happiness #personal growth #Purpose #spirituality
July 6 2017

How To Develop The Faith It Takes To Live Without Fear (A Life Coach Explains)

"When I questioned whether life was worth living, I was confronted with two options: to quit life or to find a new way into faith. Spoiler alert: I...

#goal #personal growth #goal setting #fear
June 20 2017
Routines

The 5-Minute Exercise That Will Transform Your Life Forever

Seriously, it only takes five minutes. What are you waiting for?

#career #manifestation #abundance #personal growth
March 31 2017
A 5-Step Nighttime Routine To Rewire Your Brain While You Sleep

With a little mindful direction, you can train your brain to be more effective, optimistic, and growth-oriented. And, bonus—your subconscious does the...

#empowerment #anxiety #manifesting
March 20 2017

You Might Be Able To Unlearn Narcissism. Here's How

"As a reformed narcissist, I grew up thinking that what I had to offer wasn't good enough. So when I was called handsome or intelligent, I clung to...

#relationships #writing #personal growth
March 9 2017
Supercharge Your Journaling Practice With These Simple Tricks

"Journaling, if nothing else, is about mastering your decisions. Expressing gratitude for your good decisions is how you'll reach mastery."

#manifestation #productivity #abundance #personal growth
February 3 2017
How The Mindful Act Of Journaling Saved My Life

"When I poured my life onto the pure white page, I found clarity, insight, and assurance. I felt whole. I felt powerful."

#meditation #journaling #meditation tricks
October 19 2016

The 15-Minute Practice That Helped Me Overcome My Guilt & Transform My Life

If you're striving for the best version of you, practicing self-acceptance is the best thing you can do. So affirm your worth from dawn to dusk; be...

#happiness #joy #abundance #personal growth
September 9 2016
How Staying Single For A Year Was My Secret To Finding A Soul Mate

"By focusing on my single self over the past few years, I've identified and satisfied the needs that had sent me scrambling for lovers over and over."

#love #relationships #dating #soul mates
August 30 2016