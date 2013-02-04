74 Articles by Dana Claudat

Dana Claudat

Is Your Home Attracting Love? Feng Shui Tips To Help

Love, love, love. We want it, we want it to be better, we want to keep it when we have it and yet it all seems so elusive at times.

#love #relationships #feng shui tips
Dana Claudat
February 4 2013
Is Your Home Making You Lazy?

The goal of a well-balanced home is to add a little motivation & focus where you need it, rather than turn your home into a circus.

#raw foods #happiness #feng shui tips
Dana Claudat
November 29 2012
A Feng Shui Tip for Trusting Yourself

You can enhance your sense of personal wisdom.

#books #happiness #feng shui tips #spirituality #home
Dana Claudat
March 16 2012
Personal Growth

Insecurity Can Be Your Friend

The ability to allow yourself to be vulnerable correlates with your ability to be happy and successful.

#happiness #abundance #personal growth #feng shui tips #inspiration
Dana Claudat
March 7 2012
2010 Gift Guide: Dana Claudat

What Claudat wants to give and receive this holiday season.

#gift guide
Dana Claudat
December 8 2010
Spirituality

5 Easy Tips for Mind-Blowing Bedroom Feng Shui

If you dare to venture into your own bedroom and look at it with fresh eyes, here are 5 easy things to inspect to see where you can up your love...

#feng shui tips #spirituality #home
Dana Claudat
October 29 2010

Feng Shui Your Bookshelf

Sometimes it is a very small change or two that can radically shift the flow of a room or a home to make the feng shui "click".

#books #feng shui tips #video #home
Dana Claudat
August 31 2010
