Is Your Home Attracting Love? Feng Shui Tips To Help
Love, love, love. We want it, we want it to be better, we want to keep it when we have it and yet it all seems so elusive at times.
9 Feng Shui Steps To Create The Life You Want
They are fun!
Is Your Home Making You Lazy?
The goal of a well-balanced home is to add a little motivation & focus where you need it, rather than turn your home into a circus.
8 Feng Shui Ways to Get Happy!
Everyone is on a quest for happiness.
7 Feng Shui Mistakes You Don't Want To Make
They're easy to avoid if you know what they are.
A Feng Shui Tip for Trusting Yourself
You can enhance your sense of personal wisdom.
Insecurity Can Be Your Friend
The ability to allow yourself to be vulnerable correlates with your ability to be happy and successful.
Feng Shui and The Artist's Way: 5 Fun Ways to Live More Artfully at Home
Enhance the creativity in your home.
2010 Gift Guide: Dana Claudat
What Claudat wants to give and receive this holiday season.
5 Easy Tips for Mind-Blowing Bedroom Feng Shui
If you dare to venture into your own bedroom and look at it with fresh eyes, here are 5 easy things to inspect to see where you can up your love...
Feng Shui Your Bookshelf
Sometimes it is a very small change or two that can radically shift the flow of a room or a home to make the feng shui "click".
Better Sex Feng Shui: 5 Rituals to Personalize Your Flow of Sexy
Hot yoga, indeed.
Dana Claudat: "I Want a Relationship" (But What Kind?)
What type of relationship do you want?
Dana Claudat: 5 Accidental Feng Shui Lessons From An Artist
Feng Shui lessons from Dana Claudat.