Dan Harris is the author of 10 Percent Happier: How I Tamed the Voice in My Head, Reduced Stress Without Losing My Edge, and Found Self-Help That Actually Works—A True Story, which was just released in paperback. He is also coanchor of Nightline and the weekend editions of Good Morning America. He regularly reports for 20/20, World News with Diane Sawyer, and the weekday editions of Good Morning America. Before joining ABC News 14 years ago, he worked for local news outlets in Boston and Maine. He lives with his wife, Bianca, and their new son, Alexander, in New York City.